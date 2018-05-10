Comment on McCain by retired general doesn’t reflect network’s sentiments: Charles Payne

By OpinionFOXBusiness

FOX Business’ Charles Payne addresses an interview with retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney.video

Charles Payne addresses guest's comment on Sen. John McCain

FOX Business’ Charles Payne addresses an interview with retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney.

This morning on a show I was hosting, retired Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney made a false and derogatory statement about Sen. John McCain’s actions when he was a prisoner of war.

Continue Reading Below

Regrettably, I did not hear the comments at the time as I was receiving instructions in my ear at that moment from producers.

Had I heard what he said, I would have immediately pushed back. As a proud military veteran and son of a Vietnam vet, I hold all those who served in the highest esteem.

I have the highest respect for Sen. McCain’s lifetime of service and sacrifice to our nation.  Those reprehensible comments do not reflect how I or this network feel about Sen. McCain.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments