Comment on McCain by retired general doesn’t reflect network’s sentiments: Charles Payne

This morning on a show I was hosting, retired Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney made a false and derogatory statement about Sen. John McCain’s actions when he was a prisoner of war.

Regrettably, I did not hear the comments at the time as I was receiving instructions in my ear at that moment from producers.

Had I heard what he said, I would have immediately pushed back. As a proud military veteran and son of a Vietnam vet, I hold all those who served in the highest esteem.

I have the highest respect for Sen. McCain’s lifetime of service and sacrifice to our nation. Those reprehensible comments do not reflect how I or this network feel about Sen. McCain.