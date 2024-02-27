Comer uncovers pattern in Biden family business probe: 'Very concerning'

The investigation into the Bidens’ businesses is heating up in the House as Republicans continue to dig into the family’s "very concerning" patterns.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee that’s spearheading the investigation into the first family, revealed the findings that are surfacing in the probe, during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"I think we’ve established a pattern, a pattern that Joe Biden did communicate with every single person that wired his family millions of dollars. We’ve uncovered a pattern that they were selling the brand," Comer said.

"There’s no buying businesses when the media says Hunter Biden and Jim Biden owned an energy company, they didn’t own an energy company. They owned an influence-peddling scheme. That’s all this is," he declared.

On Friday, Biden announced that the U.S. will impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, it has since been revealed that two Russian oligarchs linked to Hunter Biden were spared in the president’s decision, Yelena Baturina and Vladimir Yevtushenkov.

JAMES BIDEN SAYS HIS BROTHER 'HAS NEVER HAD ANY INVOLVEMENT' OR ANY 'FINANCIAL INTEREST' IN BUSINESS VENTURES

In August, the committee provided screenshots of bank records they say demonstrate that Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on Feb. 14, 2014. Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Devon Archer confirmed the payment during his interview.

"That [sanctions] looks like a policy decision that Joe Biden made in return for millions of dollars that his family received from an adversary," Comer said.

The Kentucky GOP rep. continued, calling the act "very concerning" as he highlighted the "firm evidence that the Bidens took millions of dollars from a shady character in Russia" and as a result, failed to put sanctions on "this particular Russian oligarch."

Comer argued that the Bidens have "failed to say one single thing they did to receive that money" as the committee continues to find "new accounts from Joe Biden every day."

"At the end of the day, we know the Bidens have taken, you know, over $20 million from our adversaries around the world," he stressed.

The House Oversight leader continued to analyze the investigation’s findings further, suggesting that the Biden family was "getting paid to help China," the country’s greatest adversary.



"I’ve never seen such hypocrisy on anything in politics," Comer claimed.

HUNTER BIDEN PAID JOE BIDEN FROM ACCOUNT FOR BIZ THAT RECEIVED PAYMENTS FROM CHINA: COMER



"What the Bidens are trying to say to please their left wing liberal base and what they were trying to do in the private sector to profit from the Chinese Communist Party is daylight and dark," he stressed.

One of the things Americans "need to understand" about the deal with China, Comer added, was that China was "going to pay the Bidens."

"They paid Hunter Biden millions of dollars. They were expecting Joe Biden to be a 10% owner, was to implement the Belt and Road Initiative in the United States, take over American energy, take over American manufacturing, buy American farmland," he said. "That's what we are trying to get China not to do in the United States."

As the committee continues to unravel the web of the Biden family’s past business deals, Comer said the intelligence community has been a major and consistent "player in the cover-up of the Biden crimes."

The Kentucky GOP rep. voiced his frustration over the accountability the Bidens seem to evade, telling Bartiromo that he has "zero confidence" in the country’s intelligence community.

"What we found in this investigation over the past seven or eight years, the Biden family has been investigated by the FBI, the DOJ, the IRS, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The list goes on and on of government agencies that have investigated this family for fraud, for financial crimes," he said.

"All I’m trying to do is get the truth to the American people," he said.



"I think the American people deserve the truth, and they haven’t been given the truth by the mainstream media or by our government agencies."

