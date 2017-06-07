Comedian Dennis Miller on London attack: Churchill would be turning over in his grave

Youssef Zaghba, another one of the attackers had been put on a security watch list by Italian authorities, but British police said he was not on their radar prior to the attack.

However, Miller believes people on the watch list need to be targeted immediately

“Take the 3000 people on the watch list, put them in a camp and let them earn their way out with an explanation – what their life is, what’s happening right here, I mean that’s just the simple facts,” Miller said.