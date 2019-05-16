Circus time now that de Blasio is running for president: Varney

A few days ago, the mayor of New York City held a gathering in Trump Tower, half a mile from here on Fifth Avenue. Bill de Blasio was standing just a few yards from the golden escalator which Donald Trump had used to announce his presidency.

The de Blasio event didn't go as well. His comments were drowned out by the music which Trump Tower people deliberately amped up. And it was over-shadowed by protesters with signs calling him the worst mayor ever.

Undaunted, hizzoner is back! He just announced that he's running for president in 2020. This time he made the announcement from the security of a YouTube video. He is the 23rd Democrat in the race.

He's on the far-left-wing, or edge, of his party: Green New Deal, free health care, and above all, stop Trump. He's a bully, says the mayor. "I’ve beaten him before and I will do it again."

I don't think he's going to win the Democrat nomination. I can't see America voting for the socialist mayor of New York City. So why is he, and so many other rank outsiders, running?

A cabinet post! Isn't that what the also-rans really want? If the Democrats win in 2020 the new president will be looking for officials with some name-brand recognition. De Blasio to run the Environmental Protection Agency? He's lovin’ it. He's a Green New Dealer.

Or how about the speaking circuit? If the words "presidential candidate" are on your resume, your speaking fee goes up.

Or how about a book contract? Here's a title that would sell: "Presidential Politics in the Dark Age of Trump." You'd get a nice advance for that.

You realize the circus is almost upon us? Those Democratic candidates will start their debates next month. They will be desperately trying to score points and make headlines. Bill de Blasio will stand out. He's 6' 5”.

And I’ll bet you watch. Somebody on that stage will challenge de Blasio on homelessness, rampant in New York City, or the subways, dirty, crowded and prone to delay. Trump made politics entertaining. Bill de Blasio will keep it going.