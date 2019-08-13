‘Christmas miracle’ for toy biz after US delays China tariffs

U.S. Toy Association President & CEO Stephen Pasierb on Tuesday said he was relieved that the Trump administration delayed some of its China tariffs.

“We’ve been advocating for months now and we really appreciate the fact that the USTR and the administration listened to our story that these four months are the most four important months of the year,” Pasierb told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “The Claman Countdown.”

On Tuesday, the White House announced that it would delay imposing tariffs on certain Chinese goods until December 15. President Trump told reporters that he delayed the tariffs so U.S. consumers wouldn’t be affected around Christmas time.

“We’re doing this for the Christmas season,” Trump said. “Just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers.”

Pasierb said the Trump administration realized that small businesses and families would have been impacted by the tariffs.

“They really came to understand that the American toy industry is largely made up of small businesses, 95 percent of them are not the Mattel’s and Hasbro’s of the world and it was going to have an impact on families,” he said. “Largely our industry is okay and if some of the companies are being hit on part of their inventory or part of a toy they’ll be able to manage that at 10 percent.”

