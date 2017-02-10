Chris Kyle's Iraqi Interpreter: We Don't Need Another 9/11

On Thursday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling by Seattle Federal Judge, James Robart to block President Trump’s executive order on immigration – which temporarily banned refugees in seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States. However, Chris Kyle's Iraqi Interpreter, who goes by the name ‘Johnny Walker,’ believes that Trump’s executive order for immigration is crucial for the safety of the United States.

“We should, all of us as American’s, support the Trump position because this is everyone’s security safety issue. We don’t need more then 9/11, we don’t need San Bernardino. We don’t need all of this savage things happen to our people here,” Walker said to the FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald.

Walker went on to add that having an open border would jeopardize the safety of the country. “You will hear everything and you will find everything if we open the border. You will see something you will never see in your life,” said Walker. The Iraqi Interpreter had trouble understanding why Trump’s executive order on immigration sparked so much controversy nationwide, and when it comes to the nation’s national security, political views shouldn’t matter, said Walker.

“This is not a game, this is life. You should support not Trump, you should support your country,” said Walker.