China's economy czar to attend trade deal signing in Washington

China's government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

The Commerce Ministry officially confirmed Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He would attend the signing.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said a delegation led by Liu would be in Washington from Monday to Wednesday.

The signing is set for Jan. 15 at the White House.

Under the “Phase 1” deal, China agreed to buy more American farm exports and Washington postponed additional planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports. The two sides have yet to release details.

In regular briefings, it had been reported that negotiating teams from both sides were remaining in close communication on the arrangements involving the deal and its signing.

President Trump launched the trade war against Beijing a year and half ago over allegations of unfair trade practices, which included allegations that China stole intellectual property and Chinese companies unfairly benefited from subsidies.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.