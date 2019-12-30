Expand / Collapse search
US-China phase one trade deal to be signed over weekend: Report

As part of the agreement, Beijing agreed to buy $200B of US products over the next two years

By FOXBusiness
Former Trump campaign senior trade and jobs adviser and America First Policies senior policy adviser Curtis Ellis adds his insights to the news that the U.S.-China trade deal will be signed shortly.

Former Trump trade adviser: China is finally starting to ‘play by the rules’

Former Trump campaign senior trade and jobs adviser and America First Policies senior policy adviser Curtis Ellis adds his insights to the news that the U.S.-China trade deal will be signed shortly.

The partial trade deal between the U.S. and China will be signed this week, according to a report.

Liu He, China’s chief trade negotiator, is leading a delegation to the U.S. on Saturday with the directive to sign the phase one trade agreement, the South China Morning Post reports, citing a source briefed on the matter.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

As part of the trade agreement, Beijing agreed to buy $200 billion of U.S. products over the next two years from the manufacturing, energy, agriculture and services sectors, in addition to protecting against intellectual property theft and technology transfer.

In return, the U.S. will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods. About $380 billion of Chinese goods will still be taxed in an effort to force Beijing to negotiate a broad trade agreement.

The skinny trade deal further deescalates the nearly two-year-long trade war that has hurt growth in the world’s two largest economies. China’s economy grew at a 6 percent rate in the third quarter, its weakest since recordkeeping began in 1993. Economic expansion in the U.S. slowed to 2.1 percent in the July-to-September period, down from 3.1 percent at the beginning of the year.

President Trump has said a comprehensive trade deal could occur in two or three phases.