China using TikTok as a tool to promote 'Russian disinformation,' Gordon Chang says

Author and professor Gordon Chang appeared on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss the relationship between Russia and China, TikTok propaganda and actions the U.S. could take to push back against its adversaries. During the segment, Chang identified TikTok as one of China's primary actors in enforcing Russian disinformation about the war with Ukraine.

GORDON CHANG: You know, there are two things going on here. Inside of Russia, TikTok has gone beyond Russian law to help the Kremlin put out its story. And, outside of Russia, what's going on is that the algorithm that ByteDance, which is TikTok's parents, because ByteDance actually manages the algorithm.

The algorithm is pushing out Russian disinformation within forty-five minutes of new subscribers signing up, and this is subscribers who are not asking for Ukraine information. So this is a real indication that China is using TikTok to spread narratives, and we know that China's used TikTok to spread Chinese narratives as well.

