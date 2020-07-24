China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

China is responding to the United States' order to close its consulate in Houston.

The latest round in the tit-for-tat conflict has China ordering the U.S. consulate to close in the the western city of Chengdu.

The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “erroneous decision.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours. It alleged Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas including the Texas A&M medical system.

At that time, the U.S. State Department said the decision was made "to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information."

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities — Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan.

According to its website the Chengdu Consulate was established in 1985.

It has almost 200 total staff, approximately 150 of which are locally hired professional Chinese staff.

The Americans on staff are typically there on rotations of 2-3 years. All are professionals within the U.S. diplomatic service and had specifically asked to go to Chengdu.

The U.S. also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.