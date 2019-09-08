Navarro: US and China will discuss these two issues in next round of trade talks

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. and China will focus on "significant structural issues" and "market access" in trade talks scheduled for October during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

President Trump has long railed against China for ripping off the U.S.

By "significant structural issues," Navarro was likely referring to Beijing's policy of subsidizing state-owned firms, including in the steel industry. That practice can give Chinese enterprises a leg up on competitors from other countries.

When it comes to market access, Chinese officials have tried to combat the country's reputation as an unpredictable place to do business since its decisions on foreign trade are often subject to international politics. For example, China slow-walked canola imports from Canada after the latter country detained a Chinese business executive earlier in the year.

Navarro also spoke about the U.S. and China's chances of actually making a deal during the talks, which come as the U.S. ratchets up more tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods.

"If you're trying to handicap whether there will be a deal, let me suggest two rules: first, there's the Lighthizer rule: all negotiations will take place behind closed doors, and there will be no leaks to the press," Navarro said. "The second is the Navarro rule: anything you hear in the news that doesn't come from Lighthizer will be fake news designed to part a fool from his money."

