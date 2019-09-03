China warns Hong Kong protesters on potential state of emergency declaration

China is asserting its might by sending a strong message to protesters in Hong Kong, saying it has the full power to declare a state of emergency.

Beijing’s top office for Hong Kong affairs declared it has the authority to take such action on the semi-autonomous territory if the protests have no end in sight.

Gordon Chang, the author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” told FOX Business such measures to suppress the unrest may result in Chinese military intervention.

“The worst-case scenario is that they formally deploy the People's Armed Police or the People's Liberation Army on the streets of Hong Kong,” he said on “Making Money with Charles Payne” Tuesday.

Chang warns China has already taken over the Hong Kong government and said many Hong Kong citizens believe the Chinese police are disguised as Hong Kong officers.

“There’s a feeling that the Hong Kong police, especially with their much more aggressive attitude, is the result that China is controlling the police as well,” he said.

Chang added that he believes Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam is no longer making the decisions.

The anti-government protest is in its 13th straight week of demonstrations resulting in thousands of Hong Kong students skipping their first day of school on Monday to join the protests.

Lam stated her actions caused “unforgivable havoc” and claimed she would remove herself as Hong Kong's leader, if possible, for setting off the political crisis, according to Reuters.

In remarks, the embattled chief executive made to a group of business leaders last week Lam said, At this point in time, although I’m actually pessimistic, but Hong Kong is not dead yet." She added Hong Kong will have to go through several stages in the days ahead including a resurrection.

"We will need to come back to life, some life,' said Lam, "So thereafter we want a reborn Hong Kong and a relaunching of this Hong Kong brand."