Politics

China, Russia’s partnership ‘as strong as ever,' Asia expert says

Tying Moscow together so closely with Beijing could be damaging for China, says Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Zack Cooper  of the American Enterprise Institute argued that the relationship between China and Russia is "as strong as ever." 

RUSSIAN RUBLE MAKES ALMOST FULL RECOVERY DESPITE WESTERN SANCTIONS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping  ( REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool / Reuters Photos)

ZACK COOPER: I think the partnership is as strong as ever. So just yesterday, Foreign Minister Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart and they agreed that we should have a more multipolar and more democratic world order. I mean, you know, a democratic world order centered on Russia and China – it's a pretty strange concept. But I think part of the problem here, as you noted earlier, is that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin there believing a little bit of their own messaging and that messaging in many cases, is alienating much of the rest of the world. But I think it's convincing a lot of people in China, and some in Russia as well, that this approach of tying Moscow together so closely with Beijing is the right path forward. I think it's going to be incredibly damaging for China and for its standing abroad. But it's not clear that Chinese leaders or experts see it that way. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

