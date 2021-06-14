China ‘out of step with international norms’: Economic law, policy expert

Former National Economic Council Deputy Director and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Clete Willems, while discussing China's new anti-foreign sanctions law on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," argued that the nation is "out of step with international norms."

CLETE WILLEMS: It's disappointing that they [China] don't recognize that the international community is condemning them for things that they are doing that are completely out of step with international norms.

And again, what was going on in Xinjiang with human rights is appalling. And when the international community calls them out, what you like to see China do is to actually change its behavior. But what they typically do -- and the reason I'm not surprised -- is they double down and then go after the folks who are raising these legitimate questions. And you had an example where they did a similar action earlier this year when Europe and the United States acted together to sanction them for what was going on in Xinjiang, they turned around and sanctioned European members of parliament. And as a result of that, they basically killed this investment deal that was going to take place between the Europeans and China.

And so what you see here with this anti-sanctions law is just another example where China doesn't recognize that they are out of step with international norms and that they're getting called out for it and that the appropriate response would be to change that behavior. Instead, they just attack those who raise these legitimate questions. And so, again, it's not surprising, but it is troubling.

