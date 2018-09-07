Search

China is the economic parasite of the world: Peter Navarro

By China TariffsFOXBusiness

White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro discusses the August jobs report and how President Trump threatened to hit China with tariffs on $267 billion worth of goods. video

Business confidence is off the charts: Peter Navarro

President Trump is digging into protecting the American worker against China by considering additional tariffs on $267 billion in Chinese imports.

The new round of tariffs would be on top of the $200 billion in Chinese goods the administration has already targeted.

“[China] structurally is geared toward being sort of the parasite of the world,” White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Friday. “Everything that it does to grow its economy often comes at the expense of everybody else.”

The Trump administration hopes to curtail the theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property by Beijing, which Navarro says is the catalyst behind China’s economic growth.

“If [China] wants to continue that kind of model which is based on intellectual property theft, how does it back away from that because that’s where a lot of its growth comes from,” he said.

Navarro said the administration would “love to have a fair relationship with China,” the world’s second-largest economy.

“That’s not happening now,” he added.

