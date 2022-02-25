China is Putin’s ‘greatest' supporter: Atlas Organization founder

Atlas Organization founder and "China's Vision of Victory" author Jonathan D.T. Ward argued Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine without China's support on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying China is Putin's "greatest" economic and political supporter.

JONATHAN D.T. WARD: I think the main thing people are asking, 'Why now?' ... And I think the answer is, frankly, the support that he's getting from China…

This was the backing of a superpower and especially economically, because what this triggers, of course, it's going to be massive sanctions. Some of that has already come into place. So you're basically talking about economic warfare against Russia. And he needs to be sure that he has an economic patron here, and that is China.

And we have always had a Russia-China problem. This has always been a combined adversary. These two nations are supporting each other. They have a view of history that is totally antithetical to the current world order, and they mean to undo the world order as it exists to take apart the U.S.-led orders. So they're working together. And Beijing is going to deny that on the diplomatic stage, they want to have a little bit of deniability, but that's just nonsense. At the end of the day, they're Putin's greatest supporters.

