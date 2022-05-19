China in talks with Russia to buy cheap oil: We are in a ‘dangerous situation,’ Gen. Punaro warns

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Gen. Arnold Punaro said that the U.S. is in a "very dangerous situation" in response to reports that China is in talks with Russia to buy oil for strategic reserves.

GEN. ARNOLD PUNARO: We're already in a dangerous situation, China vis-a-vis Taiwan. And again, I believe strongly that if we were to beef up the offensive capability of Taiwan, give them the ability to hold important targets in China at risk, like Shanghai, their financial center, and their cultural center with long-range missiles, it's a lot different for China to move into Taiwan. Russia had a border with Ukraine, and they did come right across it. China has to go across the Taiwan Straits, and that's militarily very difficult, I would say, on the oil front. What bothers me is even though the Europeans say they're going to stop buying Russian oil since the conflict started, they bought over $80 billion worth of Russian oil. Today, Russia is still transiting 630,000 barrels of oil a day in the Black Sea to add another 35 million and obviously their blocking the export of Ukrainian grain, the fifth-largest exporter of grain. So we ought to we ought to seriously look at blocking the oil that would go to China and basically not allow them to beef up their reserves. But I don't see an imminent invasion of Taiwan… We should not be bullied by this safer rattling from the Chinese foreign ministry. We should be basically beefing up the offensive capability and the commitment of Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and other allies that we're going to take a stand, and we're going to defend Taiwan.

