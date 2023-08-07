China expert warns US on 'edge of war' amid mounting challenges with adversary

Gordon Chang, a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party, sounded the alarm on a potential war with the U.S. adversary as bold military maneuvers against the U.S. continue under the Biden administration.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, the Gatestone Institute senior fellow discussed the growing tensions with China, arguing that the U.S. is "on the edge of war."

Earlier last week, China and Russia conducted a joint naval operation near Alaska’s southwestern coast which led to the U.S. Navy mobilizing four destroyers to guide the ships away from American waters.

BIDEN ENERGY SECRETARY TORCHED AFTER FOX NEWS DIGITAL REVEALS SECRET TALKS WITH TOP CCP OFFICIAL

"We have a political class that is complacent, has very little sense of urgency," he said as the Biden administration’s actions fail to deter China’s aggression.

Despite China’s continuous cyber and verbal attacks against the U.S., the administration will have to grapple with China’s blossoming partnership with Russia.

Biden called the relationship "vastly exaggerated" during his trip to Canada in March.

"We also have to remember that the Chinese view the war in Ukraine as not a war between Ukrainians and Russians primarily, but as primarily a proxy war, a proxy war between China and the United States," Chang expressed.

Chang stressed the importance of Ukraine winning the war, arguing that it’s a "big green light" for Beijing in East Asia if Russia is in control of Ukrainian territory.

REPUBLICAN MEMBERS OF CONGRESS PRESS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON ALLEGED CHINESE MALWARE WITHIN UTILITY SYSTEMS

"We’ve got to remember the Chinese doctrine is to threaten to use nuclear weapons to prevent the United States and others from coming to the aid of Taiwan, Philippines, Japan, whatever," he explained.

Amid China’s threats and harsh words hurled at the U.S., Chang is urging the administration to have a "candid conversation" with Americans.

"China’s Xi Jinping is readying the Chinese people for war," he told FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis.

CHINA'S XI JINPING PURGES NUCLEAR MISSILE COMMAND AMID ALLEGED CORRUPTION PROBE

"The point is, the Chinese regime, because of problems at home, which are actually becoming more and more severe, has an incentive to rally the Chinese people with conflict abroad," he said.

"And that means this is a regime that can take us by surprise because we Americans think we’re at peace," Chang added.

Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci and Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.