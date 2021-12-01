Americans see China as biggest threat because they aim to ‘replace’ US: KT McFarland

Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland reacted to a new poll that found more than half of Americans view China as the largest threat to the United States on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, arguing the country is concerned it plans to "replace" the U.S.

K.T. MCFARLAND: China plans to replace the United States and dominate, not just to become a co-power, but the one and only superpower in the world, and they plan to replace the United States economically, technologically, militarily, diplomatically, politically, all across the board. And they plan to do it within the decade.

So it's not just that they're stealing American intellectual property; it's where they're doing it and they're pushing out into the technologies of the future. They realize that the country that controls the technologies of the future, the companies that make artificial intelligence, robotics, bioengineering, all of those are going to continue to be the leaders of the world economy, but also the world power.

And so China wants to take all of those for itself.

