China eyeing Afghanistan to expand tech, trade power: KT McFarland

Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland argued Afghanistan is part of China’s plan to expand its global power on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

KT MCFARLAND: The Chinese always had designs on Afghanistan, but it was always complicated to do stuff there. Well, now America's built an infrastructure in Afghanistan and the Chinese are just going to come right in.

One, they're going to go after the rare earth minerals. China needs a lot of these rare earth minerals that Afghanistan has, China doesn't have. And it needs those things, especially in its technology industry. So it's going to cut deals with the corrupt warlords in Afghanistan to get access to it. The second thing it's going to do is it's going to cut deals with the corrupt leaders in Afghanistan for their Belt-Road initiative. China wants to build a Eurasian global trading route. They would have a land-based route called the Belt-Road Initiative, and they're going to do a maritime route through the South China Sea. So Afghanistan is key to that land-based route. So the Chinese are moving in.

China, it wants to dominate the world map not with military power, not by invading places -- they want to do it with technology. They want to do it with trade war and economic war. And they plan to do it in international organizations.

