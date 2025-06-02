China accuses US of undermining trade agreement

China has accused the U.S. of undermining the trade agreement between the two countries that was established during a Geneva meeting in May.

The U.S. and China announced a 90-day détente that involved reduced tariffs last month, but less than a month later, both are accusing each other of running afoul of the deal.

According to a translation of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's website, a ministry spokesperson said that after the discussions in Geneva the U.S. "has successively introduced a number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China, including issuing export control guidelines for AI chips, stopping the sale of chip design software (EDA) to China, and announcing the revocation of Chinese student visas.

"These practices seriously violate the consensus reached by the two heads of state on January 17, seriously undermine the existing consensus of the Geneva economic and trade talks, and seriously damage China's legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson noted.

In a Friday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump accused China of breaching its agreement with the U.S.

"The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" Trump declared.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated during an appearance on "Face the Nation" that China is withholding rare earths and critical minerals that it had agreed to release.