China accuses US of undermining trade agreement

Trump has accused China of violating the deal

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang on anticipated trade talks between China and the U.S., Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's warning about the threat posed to Taiwan and CCP officials seeing Harvard as their 'party school.'

China expert cautious over Trump-Xi Jinping talks: 'I don't think they're going to produce anything of value to us'

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang on anticipated trade talks between China and the U.S., Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's warning about the threat posed to Taiwan and CCP officials seeing Harvard as their 'party school.'

China has accused the U.S. of undermining the trade agreement between the two countries that was established during a Geneva meeting in May.

The U.S. and China announced a 90-day détente that involved reduced tariffs last month, but less than a month later, both are accusing each other of running afoul of the deal.

According to a translation of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's website, a ministry spokesperson said that after the discussions in Geneva the U.S. "has successively introduced a number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China, including issuing export control guidelines for AI chips, stopping the sale of chip design software (EDA) to China, and announcing the revocation of Chinese student visas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping; U.S. President Donald Trump

Left: Chinese President Xi Jinping; Right: U.S. President Donald Trump (Left: Ken Ishii - Pool/Getty Images; Right: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"These practices seriously violate the consensus reached by the two heads of state on January 17, seriously undermine the existing consensus of the Geneva economic and trade talks, and seriously damage China's legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses U.S.- China trade talks after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations stalled. video

Trump accuses China of violating tariff agreement with US

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses U.S.- China trade talks after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations stalled.

In a Friday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump accused China of breaching its agreement with the U.S.

"The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" Trump declared.

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang on the U.S. revoking visas for Chinese students, export controls on A.I. chips, competition for medical research and a federal court ruling against President Donald Trump's authority on tariffs. video

China has 'weaponized students, and it's about time we recognize that': Gordon Chang

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang on the U.S. revoking visas for Chinese students, export controls on A.I. chips, competition for medical research and a federal court ruling against President Donald Trump's authority on tariffs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated during an appearance on "Face the Nation" that China is withholding rare earths and critical minerals that it had agreed to release.