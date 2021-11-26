Chicago and DC mayors promote Black-owned businesses on Black Friday

The mayors of Chicago and Washington, D.C., both promoted Black-owned businesses on Black Friday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser both published tweets Friday encouraging shoppers to go to Black-owned businesses.

"This year, we’re putting the ‘Black’ in #BlackFriday. Join us and shop a Black-owned business today," Lightfoot tweeted.

"Support Black businesses on #BlackFriday http://shopintheDistrict.com," Bowser tweeted.

The City of Chicago is supporting Black Shop Friday, whose goal is to raise awareness of Black-owned businesses.

"Black Shop Friday is dedicated to raise awareness of local black-owned businesses by calling on people to commit to visit and purchase from at least one black-owned business – brick-and-mortar or online, product or service – as part of their regular routine on the busiest shopping day of the year," the Black Shop Friday website states.

The website allows users to search for Black-owned businesses in the Chicago area.

In a tweet, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection also promoted the Black Shop Friday initiative.

Fox News reached out to the offices of Bowser and Lightfoot.

Lightfoot previously faced criticism in May for her decision to only grant one-on-one interviews to Black and Brown reporters upon the two-year anniversary of taking office in Chicago.

One Latino Chicago Tribune reporter criticized the decision and declined an exclusive interview with Lightfoot in May because her office would not lift the condition of granting exclusive interviews to only Black and Brown reporters.