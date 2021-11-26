Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Chicago

Chicago and DC mayors promote Black-owned businesses on Black Friday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser both asked residents to shop at Black-owned businesses on Black Friday

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The mayors of Chicago and Washington, D.C., both promoted Black-owned businesses on Black Friday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser both published tweets Friday encouraging shoppers to go to Black-owned businesses.

"This year, we’re putting the ‘Black’ in #BlackFriday. Join us and shop a Black-owned business today," Lightfoot tweeted.

'UNAPOLOGETIC' LIGHTFOOT DEFENDS SPEAKING ONLY TO REPORTERS OF COLOR: 'I WOULD ABSOLUTELY DO IT AGAIN'

In this file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the McCormick Place alternate care facility in Chicago in April 2020. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Support Black businesses on #BlackFriday http://shopintheDistrict.com," Bowser tweeted.

The City of Chicago is supporting Black Shop Friday, whose goal is to raise awareness of Black-owned businesses.

"Black Shop Friday is dedicated to raise awareness of local black-owned businesses by calling on people to commit to visit and purchase from at least one black-owned business – brick-and-mortar or online, product or service – as part of their regular routine on the busiest shopping day of the year," the Black Shop Friday website states. 

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser arrives for a news conference and COVID-19 briefing in April 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The website allows users to search for Black-owned businesses in the Chicago area.

In a tweet, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection also promoted the Black Shop Friday initiative.

DC MAYOR BOWSER SPARKS BACKLASH BY POSTING INDOOR MASKLESS PHOTO

Fox News reached out to the offices of Bowser and Lightfoot.

Lightfoot previously faced criticism in May for her decision to only grant one-on-one interviews to Black and Brown reporters upon the two-year anniversary of taking office in Chicago.

The famous Willis Tower in Chicago, formerly known as Sears Tower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

One Latino Chicago Tribune reporter criticized the decision and declined an exclusive interview with Lightfoot in May because her office would not lift the condition of granting exclusive interviews to only Black and Brown reporters.