Chair of bipartisan panel on China calls for blocking tech exports to Huawei, SMIC

Gallagher warned that the new chips in Huawei phones made by SMIC likely used U.S. tech and called for blocking tech exports to the two Chinese companies

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses whether Biden is still the leader of the free world on Varney & Co. video

Chinas Xi Jinping is attempting to realign the world order: Rep. Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses whether Biden is still the leader of the free world on Varney & Co.

The U.S. Commerce Department should end all technology exports to Huawei and China's top semiconductor firm following the discovery of new chips in Huawei phones that may violate trade restrictions, the chair of the House of Representatives' committee on China said on Wednesday.

The comments from Representative Mike Gallagher, an influential Republican lawmaker whose select committee has pressed the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on sending U.S. technology to China, come after Chinese electronics giant Huawei last week started selling a phone called the Mate 60 Pro. The phone contains a chip that analysts believe was made with a technology breakthrough by Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corp (SMIC).

"This chip likely could not be produced without US technology and thus SMIC may have violated the Department of Commerce’s Foreign Direct Product Rule," Gallagher said in a statement. "The time has come to end all U.S. technology exports to both Huawei and SMIC to make clear any firm that flouts U.S. law and undermines our national security will be cut off from our technology."

CHIP WAR HEATS UP: CHINA TO LAUNCH $40B STATE FUND FOR SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING

Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher

Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, chairs the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Huawei was placed on a trade blacklist in May 2019 over national security concerns, forcing its U.S. suppliers and others to obtain a special license to ship goods to it. SMIC was added to the so-called entity list in December 2020, over fears it could divert advanced technology to military users.

The trade restrictions imposed on Huawei and SMIC include the Foreign Direct Product Rule meant to bar any company anywhere in the world from using tools from the United States to manufacture a chip for Huawei.

SECRETARY OF COMMERCE GINA RAIMONDO SAYS US BUSINESSES COMPLAINING CHINA IS BECOMING ‘UNINVESTABLE’

Semiconductor chips

Gallagher wrote that the new chip unveiled by Huawei and SMIC likely couldn't have been made without U.S. technology and called for an end to exports to the two firms. (Reuters/Florence Lo / Reuters Photos)

But suppliers to Huawei and SMIC have received billions of dollars' worth of licenses to sell U.S. technology to the companies despite their being on the trade lists, Reuters has previously reported. About 90% of the licenses were for sales to SMIC.

The U.S. Commerce Department's bureau overseeing export controls did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

