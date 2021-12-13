Expand / Collapse search
CBO score 'blows up' White House lie that Build Back Better costs zero dollars: Morabito

CBO claims the plan would actually cost $4.9 trillion

Campus Reform fellow Angela Morabito discusses CBO’s claim that the plan actually costs $4.9 trillion.  video

CBO score blows up White House's lie that Build Back Better costs zero dollars: Morabito

Campus Reform fellow Angela Morabito discusses CBO’s claim that the plan actually costs $4.9 trillion. 

Campus Reform fellow Angela Morabito warned that President Biden's Build Back Better agenda would only lead to further inflation on Monday during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria."

SEN. BARRASSO: ‘PEOPLE ARE HURTING,’ BIDEN’S POLICIES ‘HAVE MADE IT WORSE’

ANGELA MORABITO: The CBO score just completely blows up the White House’s lie that Build Back Better costs zero dollars. They started pushing that in September and at this point we know that they were off by you know give or take a few trillion, so their math was a little rocky. And I think it’s very concerning honestly that the one solution Democrats seem to have is just print more money. They’re gonna put fuel on the fire of inflation, and you know while I think Senator Barrasso is right about a whole lot in there I would disagree that inflation is an invisible tax. I think it might be the most visible tax there is because it hits people right away. It’s the most obvious, sort of punishing tax that there is especially on the people who can least afford it. So, Build Back Better, it needs a total revamp or to go away entirely because it’s just going to make inflation worse. 

