Carson Backs Trump After ‘Burying the Hatchet’

Former Presidential Contender Dr. Ben Carson says he’s “buried the hatchet” with “The Donald” and said he’s backing the GOP frontrunner during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I’ve come to know Donald Trump over the last few years. He is actually a very intelligent man who cares deeply about America. There are two different Donald Trumps. There’s the one you see on the stage and there’s the one who’s very cerebral, sits there and considers things very carefully,” he said. “You can sit down and have a very good conversation with him and that’s the Donald Trump that you are going to see more and more of.”

Last fall when Carson was polling well, Trump attacked him for having a “pathological temper” and compared him to a child molester, but the retired neurosurgeon says the two have made peace.

“We ‘buried the hatchet,’ that was political stuff and that happens in American politics… It is a part of the process we move on because it’s not about me. It’s not about Mr. Trump. It’s about America.”

In his speech at CPAC, Carson announced his plans to get Christian voters to the polls.

“I have found that in talking with him, there is a lot more alignment philosophically and spiritually than I ever thought that there was… but that actually surprised me more than anything because I do recognize how much a person’s image can be greatly distorted having been the victim of that… As [the American people] begin to see the real individual there and those who are helping… I think we are going to be comforted as a nation,” he noted.

As for having a part in the Trump administration, Carson said, “we have not talked specifically about a role other than being involved in helping formulate policies and trying to make America great.”