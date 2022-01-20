Expand / Collapse search
Carhartt facing calls for boycott after keeping vax mandate despite Supreme Court ruling

'Cancel Carhartt'

Conservatives on social media are blasting apparel manufacturer Carhartt and calling for a boycott of the company after it announced it would continue to mandate the coronavirus vaccine for employees even after President Biden’s mandate was blocked by the Supreme Court

Carhartt, a popular brand with conservatives and outdoor enthusiasts, announced this week they will continue to mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees saying, "We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling doesn’t impact that core value."

A pedestrian carries a Carhartt shopping bag in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.  (Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MARS INC. ANNOUNCES M&MS CHARACTERS WILL BE REDESIGNED FOR MORE 'PROGRESSIVE' WORLD

Conservatives on social media immediately began calling for a boycott of the company in response to the announcement. 

"Well @Carhartt has labelled the unvaccinated dangerous and implemented a vaccine mandate. Pretty rich from a company sustained by the ranchers, farmers, laborers, etc. who make this country great and celebrate her values of freedom and liberty," attorney Molly McCann tweeted. "Boycott Carhartt until they break."

"Today I wrote a letter to @GovRonDeSantis urging him to eliminate any and all state agency business & contracts with the woke company @Carhartt—which recently announced that they will be firing all unvaccinated workers," Florida Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted. "Florida must fight back against woke corporate tyranny."

STARBUCKS, CHIPOTLE AMONG COMPANIES REDUCING OPERATIONAL HOURS DUE TO STAFFING SHORTAGES

"Never ever buy @Carhartt products again," author and former Trump official Dr. Sebastian Gorka tweeted.

"Cancel @Carhartt," author Ashley St. Clair tweeted. "Stop supporting medical tyranny!"

Carhartt’s move comes as the omicron variant continues to surge, accounting for more than 99% of new COVID-19 cases across the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Carhartt did grant a number of accommodation requests for medical and religious reasons for some of its roughly 3,000 employees and said the vast majority of its workforce is or is in the process of becoming fully vaccinated. 

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report