How to make a better case for capitalism in America

American Enterprise Institute President Arthur Brooks said young Americans are not more inclined to be in favor of socialism, but they are instead becoming more suspicious of capitalism. Brooks also believes that people are taking more notice of opportunity inequality in America.

"The level of sympathy to socialism is not greater today among young people than it was before. They're simply more suspicious of the capitlaist system, after the financial crisis, when they have a lot of student debt, when the job market prospects aren't as good and that's our opportunity to make the moral case for capitalism." Brooks said on FOX Business' Bulls & Bears on Monday.

Brooks added that the turn away from capitalism among the generation is because it has not been working for them.

"The reason its not been working for them is precisely because the way we set up our public policy system have been broken," Brooks said. "It really has nothing to do with the free enterprise system."

Brooks said if we want to see more people accepting capitalism then the government has to address opportunity inequality in the United States and educate people about the benefits of capitalism rather than attacking socialism.