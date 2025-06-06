Cannabis CEO urges Texas gov to veto sweeping THC ban, push for regulations

Texas could soon ban THC products — including vapes, gummies and drinks — after the state’s legislature passed a bill that is now awaiting the signature of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

If signed into law, "the bill would create three third-degree felony offenses for manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with intent to deliver certain consumable hemp products; false laboratory reports; and manufacturing or selling without a license or registration," the legislation reads. The bill would also establish misdemeanor offenses, some of which could result in jail time and a fine.

While consumable hemp products with any synthetic cannabinoid would be banned, non-intoxicating, non-psychoactive CBD and CBG would still be legal, according to the Texas Tribune. Medical cannabis would also likely remain available under Texas’ current program, which allows for low-THC products to be prescribed to individuals with certain conditions.

TEXAS LAWMAKERS VOTE TO GUT BOOMING HEMP INDUSTRY, SPARKING BACKLASH

Peter Barsoom, CEO and co-founder of 1906, a leading cannabis company that produces consumables, is urging Abbott not to sign the legislation, arguing that it "ignores the will of consumers," including veterans.

"We're not talking about a Juul-like situation of an epidemic of kids being harmed here, what we're talking about is adults, veterans, seniors and others who are finding that hemp is an important part of their daily wellness," Barsoom told FOX Business.

When asked why over-the-counter products like Advil or Tylenol could not act as viable solutions for adults suffering from chronic pain, for example, Barsoom said that there are those who find that cannabis works better for them. He said that "science and anecdotal evidence and consumer experience" have shown this to be true.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS OREGON LAW REQUIRING MARIJUANA BUSINESS WORKERS SET UP LABOR AGREEMENTS WITH WORKERS

"We're not saying it's better for every single person. What we believe is that consumers should have a wide array of choices — from pharmaceuticals to over-the-counter remedies to cannabis solutions, so that they can be empowered to decide what works best with their body," Barsoom told FOX Business.

The 1906 CEO also said the Texas legislature had gone "overboard" due to pressure from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R-Texas, who has made the legislation a top priority.

Patrick claimed during a recent news conference that his focus on the ban was to "save an entire generation from being hooked on drugs." He also scolded the media for allegedly not taking the issue seriously.

Barsoom not only has an issue with the legislation’s dismissal of consumers who use cannabis for daily wellness, but also with its use of a method that he says "doesn’t work": prohibition. He claims the Lone Star State has yet to work on "sensible regulation" and is jumping to a ban.

"Is Texas going to bring out the national guard to shut down 8,000 retailers and destroy 50,000 jobs? So, all that's going to happen if this bill passes is that good actors like us won't be able to participate in the market, but actors who are going to flout the laws will continue."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Barsoom ultimately wants Abbott to know that by signing the legislation, he would be destroying thousands of jobs and "harming more lives than you’re helping" by taking away a tool from adults with chronic pain, insomnia, PTSD and other conditions.

"Veto this, and tell the legislature and the regulators to get to work and come up with something that can actually work," Barsoom said.