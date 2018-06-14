California may adopt ultra-liberal politics if split into three states: Cal 3 spokesperson

An initiative to divide California into three states could possibly create a greater liberal environment, Citizens for Cal 3 campaign spokesperson Peggy Grande told FOX Business on Thursday.

The measure pushed by Tim Draper – a billionaire Silicon Valley venture capitalist – has received enough signatures to qualify it for the November ballot.

The three jurisdictions would be called California, Northern California and Southern California, the San Jose Mercury News reported, and would allow the states to have a greater political influence.

“Right now we have two senators and we are an electoral assumption,” Grande told Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “And if you break up the state, all of a sudden we become electorally in play.” “It’s greater representation for the people and this is what it’s all about,” she added.

The effort aims to make the state friendlier to natives as well as recruit new businesses, but faces potential headwinds in the voting booth. However, Grande said the votes will come from people who were born and raised in Southern California and want to stay there.

“A study just came out – 46% of people in the Bay Area are considering leaving in the next few years,” she said. “We know what happens if we continue down the same path and this is a chance to pivot in another direction.”