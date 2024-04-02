Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

California fast food franchisee slams new minimum wage, invests in Nevada over six-figure loss

The Golden State’s $20 minimum wage went into effect Monday

close
California franchise operator Alex John estimates his ten restaurant locations will be out $470,000 total due to the state's new minimum wage law. video

CA fast food franchisee plans to move investments out-of-state over minimum wage hike

California franchise operator Alex John estimates his ten restaurant locations will be out $470,000 total due to the state's new minimum wage law.

Restaurateurs in California are starting to take their own action showing disapproval of the newly-enacted statewide $20 minimum wage.

"We have a very finite set of economic conditions that need to be met for us to make money. And certainly, this bill has cast doubt [as] to whether we can continue in this state," Alex Johnson, owner of five Cinnabon and five Auntie Anne’s locations in San Francisco, said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

"I've already started to invest in the neighboring state of Nevada," he continued, "where there just isn't so much regulation, there isn't so many different types of people telling you how to run your business."

Johnson has reportedly committed to only invest in future franchise opportunities in Nevada, claiming that the Golden State’s recent $20 minimum wage law will cost him $470,000 across 10 restaurants.

RESTAURANT OWNER FEARS CALIFORNIA MINIMUM WAGE LAW IS ‘A SILENT TAX’ ON CONSUMERS, ‘COLLAPSING’ BUSINESSES

The law, which went into effect on Monday, affects restaurants that have at least 60 locations nationwide, except those that make and sell their own bread.

Alex Johnson on California minimum wage

Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's franchise owner Alex Johnson explains how California's new minimum wage is impacting his bottom line on "Varney & Co." (Fox News)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation, AB 1228, into law in September. In addition to the pay raises, it also establishes a "Fast Food Council," including representatives for both workers and employers, that can approve further pay increases and set standards for working conditions.

But restaurant owners have warned the increased pay will lead to job cuts and higher prices for consumers. Multiple California food chains – such as Pizza Hut, Southern California Pizza, Round Table Pizza and Vitality Bowls – announced layoffs following the law's passage.

For a franchise operator like Johnson, he says "everything’s on the table right now."

close
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum argues California's new minimum wage law will affect every business in the state that deals with food on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

California's fast food minimum wage hike is a 'business killer': Gov. Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum argues California's new minimum wage law will affect every business in the state that deals with food on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

"I think immediately what we're doing, though, is raising prices, something that I really don't want to do. We've had to raise prices several times over the past couple of years because of the COVID-induced inflation. And we're seeing our sales decline, we're seeing traffic decline," Johnson explained.

"It's really not a good time to have to do this," the business owner added. "We're not backfilling positions, so as people move on in their careers, our employees, we're not refilling those positions. And ultimately, myself, I'm not growing anymore in the state. I'm not expanding any new locations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Los Angeles restaurant owner Angela Marsden joins 'America's Newsroom' to explain the direct impact of California's fast food minimum wage increase on small businesses, including layoffs and store closures. video

California restaurants crushed by $20 minimum wage: 'People need to wake up'

Los Angeles restaurant owner Angela Marsden joins 'America's Newsroom' to explain the direct impact of California's fast food minimum wage increase on small businesses, including layoffs and store closures.

During a Los Angeles event to promote the bill, Gov. Newsom called the legislation a "big deal," and dismissed popular views that fast-food jobs are meant for teenagers just entering the workforce.

"That's a romanticized version of a world that doesn't exist," Newsom said. "We have the opportunity to reward that contribution, reward that sacrifice and stabilize an industry."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Breck Dumas and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.