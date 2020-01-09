Buttigieg unveils $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Calling infrastructure "essential to our daily lives," Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg revealed a plan to invest $1 trillion dollars to improve transportation, create jobs and to build out high-speed broadband.

In all the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana's plan targets 11 policy areas: jobs, clean water, "Transportation: New Options for Communities," public transportation, roads and bridges, road safety, air and shipping, "Climate and Resilience" broadband, "Community Empowerment," and innovation.

In a press release announcing the initiative, Buttigieg said: "The current administration has been incapable of keeping its promise to pass major infrastructure legislation, and critical projects around the country are stalled because of it. Meanwhile, our roads and bridges crumble, our schools fall into disrepair, water systems poison our children, and our flood protection systems fail as climate change accelerates."

Buttigieg's white paper entitled "Building for the 21st Century: An infrastructure plan to create jobs, increase resilience, and usher in a new era of opportunity," came just hours after touching off a storm of criticism on Twitter Thursday when he said civilians killed in a passenger plane shot down by the Iranian military died because of a military “tit for tat” between the US and Iran.

The presidential hopeful made the statement on Twitter after several reports revealed the doomed Ukrainian airliner was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile after lifting off from an airport in Tehran Wednesday.

Among the details making up Buttigieg's infrastructure plan:

Creation of six million jobs with labor protections.

Commit $10 billion to attract and train a skilled workforce.

Protect millions of families from lead paint and water through $100 billion investment in Lead-Safe Communities Fund.