Economy

Burgess bashes Biden over inflation and being ‘out of touch’ with everyday Americans

Sen. Manchin suggests halting spending package until inflation slows down

Biden ‘out of touch’ with everyday Americans: Rep. Burgess

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, says Americans' reality has not been reflected in Biden's remarks on inflation.

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, ripped President Biden for being "out of touch" with Americans and not understanding their inflation concerns on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin suggested Biden halt his Build Back Better plan until inflation slows down.

INFLATION WILL LIKELY GET WORSE BEFORE IT STARTS IMPROVING, GOLDMAN WARNS

REP. MICHAEL BURGESS: I don't want to say this President seems out of touch, but I do wonder if we're living in the same world sometimes.

What I'm seeing on the street, what I'm seeing in the grocery store, what I'm seeing at the fuel pump does not reflect my reality, has not been reflected in the President's remarks, and I think that is generally true of the people that I represent.

Manchin suggests halting Biden spending plan until inflation slows down

