Burgess bashes Biden over inflation and being ‘out of touch’ with everyday Americans

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, ripped President Biden for being "out of touch" with Americans and not understanding their inflation concerns on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin suggested Biden halt his Build Back Better plan until inflation slows down.

REP. MICHAEL BURGESS: I don't want to say this President seems out of touch, but I do wonder if we're living in the same world sometimes.

What I'm seeing on the street, what I'm seeing in the grocery store, what I'm seeing at the fuel pump does not reflect my reality, has not been reflected in the President's remarks, and I think that is generally true of the people that I represent.

