Pepper spray sales in NYC spiking amid rise in crime

New Yorkers are taking matters into their own hands as the rise in crime continues to plague the city.

Mace Security International CEO Sanjay Singh told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, that he’s seen an uptick in pepper spray sales in several New York City neighborhoods.

"It's understandable that when violent crimes like this happen, people want to feel empowered and feel safe…to be able to protect themselves," Singh told host Neil Cavuto.

RISING VIOLENCE AT SCHOOLS IMPACTS STUDENTS' EDUCATION

Singh noted that the demographic for the pepper spray sales are mostly Asian-American women, as there have recently been a number of brutal attacks targeting the demographic in the New York City metropolitan area.

On Feb. 13, 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee was stabbed to death in her apartment by a man who followed her home.



But Lee is not an isolated instance.

In January, Michelle Alyssa Go was killed when she was pushed in front of an oncoming train while standing on a platform inside the Times Square subway station.

The Mace Security International CEO added that there are other demographics who have also purchased pepper spray, and that he hopes his products can help those feel safe.

"We're a mission-based company, based on empowerment of families and individuals, empowering them to be safe," he said.

"We offer a lot of resources on our website, on our YouTube channel to educate people around personal safety. We encourage people to be prepared, that's key, to feel safe," he continued.

Singh suggested other safety measures his customers can take in addition to using pepper spray.

"They can learn, implement and practice situational awareness training, take self-defense training. They can carry personal alarms that…Mace brand happens to make as well. There are many, many options that are available," he encouraged.