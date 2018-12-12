Britain's May to face no-confidence vote by lawmakers

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces what may be her biggest challenge yet on Wednesday as Conservative lawmakers plan to hold a no-confidence vote.

Continue Reading Below

The result could see her removed as party and government leader if she loses.

Graham Brady, who heads a committee overseeing Conservative leadership contests, said he had received letters from at least 48 lawmakers asking for a vote.

That means the threshold of those seeking a vote of confidence in the leader has been reached.

The vote would be held in Parliament Wednesday evening, with the results announced soon after.

May commented saying a new leader would have to extend the March 29 deadline for Britain's exit from the European Union.

Advertisement

"A new leader wouldn't have time to re-negotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through Parliament by March 29, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it," she said

The challenge from lawmakers comes one day after May postponed a vote to approve a divorce deal with the EU to avoid all-but-certain defeat

If she loses the confidence vote, May must step down and there will be a contest to choose a new leader.

If she wins, she can't be challenged again for a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.