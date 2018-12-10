Brexit is dead: Nigel Farage

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Monday that she is postponing a key Parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal.

“If we went ahead and held the vote tomorrow, the deal would be rejected by a significant margin,” May said. “We will therefore defer the vote scheduled for tomorrow and not proceed to divide the House at this time.”

May said she will go to Brussels this week in a final attempt to seek assurances from European Union leaders that the Brexit deal won't be permanent so her party can support the proposed deal.

However, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said the deal is dead on arrival.

“She said she’ll go to Brussels on Thursday to a European summit with all the other 27 leaders of the Europe and she will seek assurances and reassurances that the deal won’t be permanent but not change the legal document itself,” Farage told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday. “That means this deal is dead and her premiership is very, very near its end.”

The U.K. voted to the leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, but terms of the separation still remain undecided.

People in favor of Brexit say the deal negotiated by May, which calls for close trade ties between the U.K. and the bloc, would turn Britain in a vassal state obliged to EU rules it has no say in making.

The British pound tumbled to a 20-year low and U.S. stocks were lower.