Britain's May could survive no-confidence vote by lawmakers: Report

British Prime Minister Theresa May could survive a major challenge on Wednesday as Conservative lawmakers plan to hold a no-confidence vote, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The result could see her removed as party and government leader if she loses.

The BBC is reporting that 158 Tory MPs are saying they will support May in the vote, which is the minimum number of votes she will need to survive.

A total of 315 ballots will be cast.

The vote will be held in Parliament between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Results should be known by 4 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Graham Brady, who heads a committee overseeing Conservative leadership contests, said he had received letters from at least 48 lawmakers asking for a vote.

That means the threshold of those seeking a vote of confidence in the leader has been reached.

The announcement of a vote further impacts the UK’s plan to leave the European Union, which is set for March.

The challenge from lawmakers comes one day after May postponed a vote to approve a divorce deal with the EU to avoid all-but-certain defeat

If she loses the confidence vote, May must step down and there will be a contest to choose a new leader.

If she wins, she can't be challenged again for a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.