Brennan one of the biggest frauds in the history of America: Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, said Sunday he would “love” to have former CIA Director John Brennan under oath, after the ex-security chief said he was considering taking legal action due to his security clearance being revoked by the president last week.

Continue Reading Below

“We take his deposition right away,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for two, three days. We’ll find out about Brennan and we’ll find out what a terrible job he did.”

Brennan, who served as CIA director under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017, has been an outspoken critic of Trump, perhaps most notably calling his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last month “treasonous.”

The ex-security chief said Sunday he was contacted by lawyers and is considering legal action to prevent the president from revoking security clearances from other individuals, which reportedly include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was recently fired from the agency.

“If my clearances and my reputation, as I’m being pulled through the mud now, if that’s the price we’re going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me it’s a small price to pay,” Brennan told “Meet the Press.” “So I am going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future. And if it means going to court, I will do that.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said he would like Trump to allow him to defend him in court against any legal action Brennan might take.

Advertisement

“My payment for this investigation and my representation of the president is to get to depose John Brennan, one of the biggest, biggest frauds in the history of this country,” he said.