Boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko warns 'world food crisis' is coming amid Ukraine war

While Ukraine is known as the "breadbasket" of Europe for its wheat and grain exports, boxing legend and Territorial Defense of Kyiv member Wladimir Klitschko gave a dire warning Friday about the impact of Russia’s border blockade on Ukraine.

"Ukraine has been providing food for a lot of countries in Asia and Africa," Klitschko told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "Half a billion people will be put to hunger because we cannot deliver grain that grows in Ukraine, which we've been doing for the past decades."

Wheat flour prices have reportedly surged across Africa in recent months, with the African Development Bank reporting a continental increase of 45%.

Most of the wheat sold in Somalia is imported from Ukraine and Russia, but exports through the Black Sea have been stopped since the Kremlin launched its invasion into its eastern European neighbor in late February.

FAMILIES IN AFRICA BURDENED WITH HIGHER FOOD COSTS, HUNGER BECAUSE OF RUSSIA'S WAR ON UKRAINE

"There is no other way how to deliver," Klitschko said on "Mornings with Maria." "By land? But it's not going to end up in Africa or Asia where it's so tremendously needed."

The former heavyweight boxing champion and brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko further explained why Russia’s war on Ukraine must be stopped sooner than later.

"I think the world food crisis will continue, as well as any other crisis, on the energetic side as well," Klitschko noted.

He also emphasized the importance of support from free world leaders and allies.

"If we act together, we can do it. We can stop it," Klitschko said. "And eventually show Russia that this invasion was a big mistake."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ukraine got the green light Friday from the executive arm of the European Union to be granted a "candidate status," marking the war-torn nation’s first step to joining the E.U.

"It's going to be voted and discussed by the European Parliament," Klitschko explained. "Hopefully it’s going to go for Ukraine and, hopefully, we will enter the European Union sooner than later."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.