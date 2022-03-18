Ukrainian former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko on fighting in Kyiv: ‘War has no rules’

Ukrainian Defense Force member in Kyiv and former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko detailed the fight of his life on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, noting one stark contrast between boxing and defending his homeland.

"What I've learned in the sport is one thing, obviously there might be some parallels… strong belief in themselves," Klitschko told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "But I know that in sport, there are rules, and honestly, the war has no rules."

Klitschko joined his brother, the mayor of Kyiv, on the front lines of the Russian invasion after witnessing destruction and "senseless" genocide firsthand.

"This war is a crime against humanity," Klitschko said. "This war is aiming not at the infrastructure or military bases as it was said, it's aiming at the civilians."

"I think there was a miscalculation from the Russian government, they decided to start this war," he continued. "They were thinking they're going to conquer us in two or three days, blitzkrieg, so to speak. It didn't happen."

While Klitschko recognizes NATO is being careful in its decision of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, he noted that defensive weapons and humanitarian assistance are a priority for forces in Kyiv.

"We're going to take care of our sky, just deliver us defensive weapons," Klitschko said. "We need humanitarian help because [the] economy during the war is shut down. There are no taxes filling up the budgets."

The former heavyweight champion also warned that the war’s impact will go beyond Ukraine’s borders.

"Those consequences are not just going to be terrifying for Ukrainians in Ukraine and other countries, but also for Russia, inside of Russia," Klitschko said. "My mom is Russian, my dad is Ukrainian, and I think there's many families like that in Ukraine as well."

Klitschko asked Ukraine’s allies to stand strong alongside the country’s people.

"Stop doing business with Russia. Isolate Russia economically," he pleaded. "All the money that Russia is getting are going to be spent for rockets and bullets that Ukrainians are getting killed today. Stop and isolate Russia in this case. Support us financially in humanitarian help and military equipment."

Klitschko is confident the Ukrainian people will defend their right to freedom and democracy.

"There is no army, no weapon that can break the spirit and the will of the Ukrainian people," he said. "This is our land. This is our home. This is places where our children go to kindergarten and school. Where we built our future. Where we will be leading the lives where our parents are buried in the ground."