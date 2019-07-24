Boris Johnson will wrestle EU over Brexit: Sir Martin Sorrell

S4 Capital Executive Chairman Sir Martin Sorrell on Wednesday said Britain's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, will not have an easier time taking the country out of the European Union than his predecessor Theresa May.

Continue Reading Below

“He’s in exactly the same position,” Sorrell told Maria Bartiromo during a FOX Business exclusive, adding that “he has to wrestle with the EU. He has to wrestle with a new leader of the EU.”

Sorrell said Johnson is already facing some criticism and, in his opinion, “it’s going to be quite a fractious time.”

“They’ve said we are not going to change anything in relation to the Irish backstop which was the big issue that Parliament was concerned about in relation to the agreement that Theresa May negotiated,” said Sorrell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Sorrell believes Johnson is also “very different” from May.

“Interesting character… very engaging, very witty, quite an intellectual in his way,” he said, adding that “his is speech yesterday was interesting in terms of the direction and energy – a lot of EQ actually – a lot of EQ – IQ and EQ, so I think I would be in the optimistic camp.”

The next Brexit deadline is on Oct. 31.