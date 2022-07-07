Boris Johnson resignation could revitalize US-UK economic relationship, former Trump trade adviser says

Former Trump trade official Clete Willems argued the U.K.'s economic problems coupled with President Biden's icy relationship with Boris Johnson contributed to the prime minister's resignation Thursday and could now pave the way for a revitalized relationship between the nations on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

CLETE WILLEMS: It will be some time before we know who the successor is going to be and what that person’s policies are going to be. Hopefully, it's someone in the Tory Party who follows similar policies, but that remains to be seen. I think the longer-term implications are going to be interesting and in particular whether it can revitalize the US-UK economic relationship.

STUART VARNEY ON BORIS JOHNSON'S ‘POLITICAL TROUBLE’: REPUBLICANS SHOULD TAKE NOTE

I don’t think it is a secret that Joe Biden and Boris Johnson weren’t the best of friends. They didn’t have the same kind of positive relationship we saw in the Trump administration, which contributed to the demise of the talks on a trade agreement. I’m hopeful maybe the Biden administration gives someone who is not so closely tied to Brexit a different look, a fairer shake, and strengthen that relationship and that will help their economy.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: