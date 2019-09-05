Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from cabinet amid Brexit tension

Jo Johnson, brother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned as universities minister and gave up his seat in Parliament, where he was a Conservative from Orpington. In a tweet this morning, Johnson said he has recently “been torn between family loyalty and the national interest,” calling it “an unresolvable tension.”

Johnson's departure comes as his brother battles both opposition lawmakers in Parliament and members of his own party over efforts to complete Brexit, as Britain's departure from the European Union is known, before an October 31 deadline.

Earlier this week, World War II-era Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s grandson, Sir Nicholas Soames, voted in favor of a bill that would delay Brexit, going directly against Boris Johnson. FoxNews.com reported that Johnson plans to expel Soames from the party in retaliation.

Soames has since told the House of Commons that he would not stand in the next election -- ending 37 years of service.

While visiting the UK this week, Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the Trump administration’s support for Brexit as well its willingness to negotiate a trade agreement with Britain once it's out of the EU. Johnson noted his desire for a deal between the two nations.

