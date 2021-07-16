Border crisis is most expensive ‘welcome to America party’: Rep. Cammack

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., shared her experience visiting the southern border on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and said the U.S. is playing by the cartels’ rules under the Biden administration.

FORMER BORDER PATROL CHIEF TO KAMALA HARRIS: ‘WHAT’S SO FUNNY’ ABOUT BORDER CRISIS?

REP. KAT CAMMACK: I was in Roma, which is one of the new hot spots that is experiencing an incredible surge. And let me tell you, this is the most expensive welcoming party -- welcome to America party -- that we have ever seen.

You have National Guard, you have Border Patrol, you have Texas DPS all standing on the banks along with myself and six of my sheriffs from my state. And we are watching as coyotes, some of whom are Americans, are literally bringing people over on rafts. Just last night, we saw over 200 that were coming over.

We have our hands tied because this administration has refused to take action. And when you ask Border Patrol agents and other members of the DPS, Texas Department of Public Safety, they said under Trump, this never would have happened. It wouldn't have been tolerated. But under this administration, they are letting the cartels dictate the mission, the rules and the laws, and we're playing by their rules.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: