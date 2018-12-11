Border battle: Republicans have the votes to address caravan issue, Jim Jordan says.

As the debate over border wall security between Democrats and Republicans heats up, Rep. Jim Jordan said Tuesday there are enough Republican votes to address the caravan issue, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer could get in the way.

Continue Reading Below

“The problem is Chuck Schumer,’ Jordan, R-Ohio, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “He talks a lot about a shutdown.”

In a heated exchange at the White House on Tuesday with Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, President Trump threated to shut down the government over border security ahead of their private meeting on government funding.

"If we don't have border security, we'll shut down the government," Trump said.

Earlier this year, the government shut down after a spending bill failed the Senate.

Advertisement

“Remember there has been one shutdown this year and guess who did it – Schumer, on a short-term spending bill back in February when he shut the government down over the weekend,” said Jordan.

Republican leaders assembled support for a bipartisan budget bill to end the brief shutdown that put the government on track for annual deficits topping $1 trillion.

“[Schumer] said amnesty was more important than funding the government,” said Jordan. “So if you’re going to talk about a shutdown, the only one that has done that so far is Schumer.”