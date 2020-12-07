Bookies list Kamala Harris as early favorite for 2024

Kamala Harris made history after she was elected as the first female Vice President of the U.S., but bettors are already putting money on more firsts in her near future.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is favored by odds makers to win the 2024 presidential election, according to wagering website Odds Shark. Harris currently has +400 odds to win the next race.

Harris is trailed by her running mate President-elect Joe Biden (+650) to secure the next term in the Oval Office, according to gamblers, followed by President Donald Trump (+800).

Trump has indicated that he could seek another term in 2024 even though his campaign is still fighting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, recently told FOX Business that he “would be interested” in running again.

“If for some reason the president does not win all these legal battles, then I think he’s said that he would be interested in looking to 2024 and I think that there are about 74 million Americans that would support him in a run for office,” Lara Trump said.

As noted by Odds Shark, it is still extremely early and those odds are expected to change over the next four years as more information becomes available.

