Bloomberg poured $100M into Florida, Ohio and Texas and Dems still lost

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg poured $100 million into key swing states -- Florida, Ohio, and Texas -- in an effort to secure wins for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but his spending failed to deliver the three states.

All of them went for President Trump.

The former New York mayor's cash outlay was part of a broader strategy by Democrats to flip key swing states blue, investing in areas once seen as longshots as well as known mavericks that Trump carried in 2016.

In the final days of the campaign, Bloomberg was even poised to outspend Trump, with his super PAC, Independence USA, allocating $3.7 million to television ads to drum up support for Biden in several major Ohio cities, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown.

The same PAC also spent more than $36 million in Florida between September and November and $6.9 million on ads airing in Texas, CNBC reported.

Bloomberg even paid a few of his own companies to facilitate partnerships to boost Biden.

Hawkfish, the data firm Bloomberg founded, received more than $3.2 million during the 2020 election cycle to help pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country track voting in Florida, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

The money spent on Biden's campaign was in addition to the $1 billion Bloomberg spent on his own brief run for the White House earlier this year.