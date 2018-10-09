Blackburn responds to Taylor Swift's support for Tennessee Democrats

Tennessee Senate hopeful Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) reacted specifically to a line in Taylor Swift's Instagram post that questioned her Congressional voting record on women issues.

In her first public comments, Blackburn told FOX Business’ Connell McShane that she has been a long staunch supporter of equal pay for women.

“I've been advocating for women in the equal pay since I was 19 years old and making certain woman have the opportunity for maximum pay and I have a good record on that,” she said on Tuesday.

Swift sent shockwaves across the worlds of entertainment and politics by jumping into the political fray, telling her 112 million Instagram followers that Blackburn’s voting record “terrifies” her.

“She voted against equal pay for women," Swift wrote in a rare Instagram post. “She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.”

On Sunday, Swift endorsed Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

The 28-year-old music superstar admitted to changing her view about voicing her political opinions after several events in her life over the past two years. Swift rebuked the Tennessee Congresswoman voting record that protects women against domestic violence.

Blackburn adamantly denied the singer’s claims saying, “Of course I support woman and I want violence to end against women. I've been very active in abuse shelters and child advocacy centers."