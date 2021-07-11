Billionaires descend on Sun Valley in private jets to talk about climate change

A cabal of some of the most high-profile people in media, finance, and technology descended on Idaho’s resort town of Sun Valley in private jets this week to tackle, among other things, climate change.

On Tuesday, the day the conference kicked off, traffic from private jets got to be so busy that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned planes on the West Coast from taking off.

The FAA told Fox News it briefly held planes on the ground at their departure airports to avoid congestion in the airspace around Sun Valley.

The manager of the Friedman Memorial Airport in the neighboring town of Hailey, Idaho told NPR ahead of the conference he expected more than 90 private planes.

A session preaching the perils of climate change to people who flew to the event on their own carbon-emitting Gulfstream jets rankled some business leaders that Fox Business contacted earlier in the week.

"Talking climate change on his private jet?" one CEO remarked with a laugh, referring to Gates.

One Twitter used pointed out the "Climate Hypocrisy."

The private conference, hosted by the private investment bank Allen & Company, has been held in July every year since 1983, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic.

The event is largely a summer camp for some of the world’s billionaires. Notable attendees this year included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose public image has taken a hit in recent months over his divorce announcement and reported ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The event concluded on Saturday, with a closing speech by billionaire Warren Buffett.

Fox Business' Charles Gasparino and Eleanor Terrett contributed to this report.