Billionaire investor warns world leaders to not keep Trump waiting if they want a tariff deal

President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs has put the world on edge, with foreign leaders forming their responses. Some are threatening retaliation, while others are looking to negotiate better deals for their countries.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is sending a clear message to world leaders hoping to strike a deal with the U.S.: Don’t wait too long.

"My advice to foreign leaders is that if you have not already reached out to President [Trump], you need to do so immediately. Trump is, at his core, a dealmaker who sees the world as a series of transactions," Ackman wrote in a post on X. He characterized the president as a "tough, but fair negotiator."

"He loves to make deals, and he loves to get things done promptly," Ackman added.

The famous investor made a similar remark on Wednesday night, predicting that countries who are quick to come to the negotiating table will get better deals than those who wait.

Ackman isn’t the only one urging world leaders to act quickly. Eric Trump, the president’s son, agrees.

"I wouldn’t want to be the last country that tries to negotiate a trade deal with [Trump]. The first to negotiate will win - the last will absolutely lose. I have seen this movie my entire life…," the president’s son wrote on X.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on Thursday that he would continue to "negotiate on a deal in our interests," vowing that he would not agree to anything that did not serve the U.K.’s interests.

Italy is apparently also looking to negotiate. According to Reuters, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country "will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States..."

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Trump’s tariffs a "major blow to the global economy" and vowed countermeasures but said Europe is looking to "go from confrontation to negotiation."

"We are already finalizing a first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel. And we are now preparing for further countermeasures, to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail," von der Leyen said.

As some look to make deals, others are ready to fight against Trump's new tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Thursday that Canada would match Trump’s 25% tariff on all vehicles not compliant with the USMCA trade deal.

"We take these measures reluctantly. And we take them in ways that is intended and will cause maximum impact in the United States and minimum impact in Canada," Carney said, according to the Associated Press.