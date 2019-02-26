Bernie Sanders stomps on the American dream: Billionaire Ernie Boch, Jr.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has big plans, big policies and they come with a big price tag.

When asked how he would pay for it all, Sanders said he’d look to the richest men and the most successful companies like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, singling out the e-commerce giant for making billions of dollars, but reportedly paying no federal taxes in two years.

Sanders’ strategy is not sitting well with folks like Ernie Boch, Jr., the billionaire auto dealer and president of the company that bears his name.

Boch slammed Sanders claiming he is stomping on the American dream during an interview on FOX Business' "The Evening Edit" on Tuesday.

He also said Sanders is afraid to compete and doesn’t believe the Vermon Senator is qualified to run for president.